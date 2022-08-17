ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) is expecting -10.85% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) on August 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $25.30, soaring 2.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.50 and dropped to $25.19 before settling in for the closing price of $24.65. Within the past 52 weeks, MT’s price has moved between $20.86 and $37.87.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -12.80%. With a float of $662.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $924.00 million.

The firm has a total of 158000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.83, operating margin of +21.89, and the pretax margin is +20.66.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Steel industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ArcelorMittal S.A. is 44.80%, while institutional ownership is 6.20%.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $4.19) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +19.53 while generating a return on equity of 34.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) Trading Performance Indicators

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.78, a number that is poised to hit 1.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ArcelorMittal S.A., MT], we can find that recorded value of 2.12 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, ArcelorMittal S.A.’s (MT) raw stochastic average was set at 32.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.64. The third major resistance level sits at $25.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.02. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.85.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 22.36 billion based on 937,810K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 76,571 M and income totals 14,956 M. The company made 22,142 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,923 M in sales during its previous quarter.