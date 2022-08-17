Search
Shaun Noe
Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -3.46%

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) kicked off on August 16, 2022, at the price of $2.75, down -8.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.87 and dropped to $2.70 before settling in for the closing price of $3.05. Over the past 52 weeks, FUV has traded in a range of $2.64-$15.53.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -104.40%. With a float of $30.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.97 million.

In an organization with 273 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -290.97, operating margin of -1021.78, and the pretax margin is -1151.28.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Recreational Vehicles Industry. The insider ownership of Arcimoto Inc. is 20.10%, while institutional ownership is 26.50%.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.3) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -1084.39 while generating a return on equity of -93.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -104.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Arcimoto Inc.’s (FUV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 29.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcimoto Inc. (FUV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.85 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.87 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Arcimoto Inc.’s (FUV) raw stochastic average was set at 2.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.94. However, in the short run, Arcimoto Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.87. Second resistance stands at $2.96. The third major resistance level sits at $3.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.62. The third support level lies at $2.53 if the price breaches the second support level.

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 107.89 million has total of 38,780K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,390 K in contrast with the sum of -47,560 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 650 K and last quarter income was -12,950 K.

