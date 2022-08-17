Search
Shaun Noe
Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) average volume reaches $2.52M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Company News

A new trading day began on August 16, 2022, with Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) stock priced at $0.75, up 2.82% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.75 and dropped to $0.71 before settling in for the closing price of $0.71. ASXC’s price has ranged from $0.35 to $2.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 40.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 67.50%. With a float of $234.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $236.50 million.

The firm has a total of 153 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -171.50, operating margin of -803.98, and the pretax margin is -756.04.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Asensus Surgical Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 22.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 10,804. In this transaction Director of this company sold 27,010 shares at a rate of $0.40, taking the stock ownership to the 13,846 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Director bought 18,000 for $0.53, making the entire transaction worth $9,558. This insider now owns 72,201 shares in total.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -758.77 while generating a return on equity of -54.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Asensus Surgical Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 10.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 23.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Asensus Surgical Inc., ASXC], we can find that recorded value of 2.24 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Asensus Surgical Inc.’s (ASXC) raw stochastic average was set at 87.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4728, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7764. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7500. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7700. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6900. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6700.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 170.27 million, the company has a total of 236,719K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,230 K while annual income is -62,460 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 990 K while its latest quarter income was -19,620 K.

Newsletter

 

Shaun Noe
134699

