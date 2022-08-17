Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) is 38.25% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on August 16, 2022, with Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) stock priced at $99.90, up 0.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $100.04 and dropped to $99.76 before settling in for the closing price of $99.77. AAWW’s price has ranged from $58.70 to $101.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 17.00% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 19.70%. With a float of $27.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.24 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4056 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.72, operating margin of +17.65, and the pretax margin is +16.06.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Airports & Air Services Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 3,320,101. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 39,463 shares at a rate of $84.13, taking the stock ownership to the 64,989 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 21, when Company’s EVP, GC & Secty. sold 9,975 for $88.45, making the entire transaction worth $882,289. This insider now owns 33,356 shares in total.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.99 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +12.24 while generating a return on equity of 19.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 56.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.50, a number that is poised to hit 4.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) saw its 5-day average volume 1.42 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.29.

During the past 100 days, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s (AAWW) raw stochastic average was set at 96.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $78.49. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $100.11 in the near term. At $100.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $100.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $99.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $99.65. The third support level lies at $99.55 if the price breaches the second support level.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.83 billion, the company has a total of 28,322K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,031 M while annual income is 493,320 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,180 M while its latest quarter income was 88,260 K.