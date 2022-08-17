Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) kicked off at the price of $44.25: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) on August 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $46.95, plunging -6.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.30 and dropped to $43.51 before settling in for the closing price of $47.37. Within the past 52 weeks, AXSM’s price has moved between $19.38 and $48.82.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -25.30%. With a float of $32.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.08 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 108 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 20.60%, while institutional ownership is 50.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 19, was worth 147,350. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,950 shares at a rate of $37.30, taking the stock ownership to the 120,756 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 428 for $34.97, making the entire transaction worth $14,968. This insider now owns 201 shares in total.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$1) by -$0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -201.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 198.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.92, a number that is poised to hit -1.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.11 million, its volume of 0.95 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.29.

During the past 100 days, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s (AXSM) raw stochastic average was set at 83.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 129.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.20. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $46.53 in the near term. At $48.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $50.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.23. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $38.95.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.75 billion based on 38,914K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -130,400 K. The company made 8,820 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -41,440 K in sales during its previous quarter.