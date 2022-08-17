Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

BCRX (BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.) dropped -1.22 at the last close: Is This Today's Most Popular Stock?

Analyst Insights

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) kicked off on August 16, 2022, at the price of $14.78, down -1.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.865 and dropped to $14.52 before settling in for the closing price of $14.81. Over the past 52 weeks, BCRX has traded in a range of $7.61-$19.99.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 42.90% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 6.00%. With a float of $184.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $185.60 million.

The firm has a total of 358 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.88, operating margin of -113.08, and the pretax margin is -115.68.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 74.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 18, was worth 55,200. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $11.04, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 01, when Company’s Chief R&D Officer sold 7,600 for $16.20, making the entire transaction worth $123,120. This insider now owns 136,400 shares in total.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.37) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -117.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.20% during the next five years compared to -6.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (BCRX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., BCRX], we can find that recorded value of 2.48 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (BCRX) raw stochastic average was set at 67.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 109.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.82. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.02. The third major resistance level sits at $15.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.13.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.67 billion has total of 185,945K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 157,170 K in contrast with the sum of -184,060 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 65,530 K and last quarter income was -58,860 K.

