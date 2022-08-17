Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) with a beta value of 1.51 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) kicked off on August 16, 2022, at the price of $81.50, up 4.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $86.48 and dropped to $81.47 before settling in for the closing price of $81.33. Over the past 52 weeks, BBY has traded in a range of $64.29-$141.97.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.60% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 44.00%. With a float of $200.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $226.80 million.

The firm has a total of 105000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.32, operating margin of +5.79, and the pretax margin is +5.84.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Best Buy Co. Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 83.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 11, was worth 3,988. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 56 shares at a rate of $71.22, taking the stock ownership to the 316,631 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s CEO sold 4,388 for $70.00, making the entire transaction worth $307,173. This insider now owns 315,313 shares in total.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.61) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +4.74 while generating a return on equity of 64.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.70% during the next five years compared to 21.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Best Buy Co. Inc.’s (BBY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 73.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.02, a number that is poised to hit 1.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Best Buy Co. Inc., BBY], we can find that recorded value of 2.44 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.97.

During the past 100 days, Best Buy Co. Inc.’s (BBY) raw stochastic average was set at 56.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $73.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $93.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $87.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $89.31. The third major resistance level sits at $92.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $82.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $79.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $77.11.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 19.16 billion has total of 225,168K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 51,761 M in contrast with the sum of 2,454 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,647 M and last quarter income was 341,000 K.