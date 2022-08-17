Search
Steve Mayer
BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) average volume reaches $2.11M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) kicked off on August 16, 2022, at the price of $0.48, up 4.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.53 and dropped to $0.465 before settling in for the closing price of $0.48. Over the past 52 weeks, BIMI has traded in a range of $0.40-$13.35.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 35.00% over the last five years. While this was happening, with a float of $3.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.57 million.

The firm has a total of 524 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.97, operating margin of -29.94, and the pretax margin is -128.89.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Pharmaceutical Retailers Industry. The insider ownership of BIMI International Medical Inc. is 86.60%, while institutional ownership is 2.20%.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -129.20 while generating a return on equity of -250.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at BIMI International Medical Inc.’s (BIMI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -29.40

Technical Analysis of BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [BIMI International Medical Inc., BIMI], we can find that recorded value of 1.29 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, BIMI International Medical Inc.’s (BIMI) raw stochastic average was set at 8.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 118.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5612, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6186. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5350. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5650. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4350. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4050.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.89 million has total of 10,359K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 27,080 K in contrast with the sum of -34,990 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,020 K and last quarter income was -2,740 K.

Trading Directions

