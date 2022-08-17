Search
BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY)'s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

August 16, 2022, BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) trading session started at the price of $2.53, that was -5.45% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.53 and dropped to $2.35 before settling in for the closing price of $2.57. A 52-week range for BKSY has been $1.00 – $13.20.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -705.70%. With a float of $93.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.48 million.

In an organization with 210 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -43.92, operating margin of -298.48, and the pretax margin is -715.84.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward BlackSky Technology Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of BlackSky Technology Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 30.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 25, was worth 32,400. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 12,000 shares at a rate of $2.70, taking the stock ownership to the 451,146 shares.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -715.84 while generating a return on equity of -108.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -705.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.99 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.78 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, BlackSky Technology Inc.’s (BKSY) raw stochastic average was set at 52.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 154.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.56. However, in the short run, BlackSky Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.52. Second resistance stands at $2.62. The third major resistance level sits at $2.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.26. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.16.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Key Stats

There are 120,949K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 292.72 million. As of now, sales total 34,090 K while income totals -245,640 K. Its latest quarter income was 15,100 K while its last quarter net income were -26,280 K.

