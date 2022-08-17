Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 486,820 K

A new trading day began on August 16, 2022, with Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) stock priced at $8.77, up 1.60% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.925 and dropped to $8.69 before settling in for the closing price of $8.75. BDN’s price has ranged from $8.28 to $14.88 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -1.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -96.10%. With a float of $168.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $171.53 million.

In an organization with 324 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.73, operating margin of +18.54, and the pretax margin is +2.55.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 105,150. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,500 shares at a rate of $14.02, taking the stock ownership to the 87,040 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s Executive Vice President & CFO sold 5,000 for $13.77, making the entire transaction worth $68,863. This insider now owns 228,873 shares in total.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.44 while generating a return on equity of 0.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -96.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -18.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Brandywine Realty Trust’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 42.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.3 million. That was better than the volume of 1.68 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Brandywine Realty Trust’s (BDN) raw stochastic average was set at 9.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.17. However, in the short run, Brandywine Realty Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.98. Second resistance stands at $9.07. The third major resistance level sits at $9.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.60. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.51.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.52 billion, the company has a total of 171,570K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 486,820 K while annual income is 12,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 124,040 K while its latest quarter income was 4,640 K.