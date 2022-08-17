Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) kicked off on August 16, 2022, at the price of $158.76, up 5.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $173.30 and dropped to $158.76 before settling in for the closing price of $160.00. Over the past 52 weeks, BURL has traded in a range of $133.28-$352.19.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 10.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 282.80%. With a float of $65.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.28 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 14803 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.93, operating margin of +8.35, and the pretax margin is +5.86.

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.65) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +4.39 while generating a return on equity of 66.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 282.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.15% during the next five years compared to 14.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Burlington Stores Inc.’s (BURL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 223.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL)

The latest stats from [Burlington Stores Inc., BURL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.98 million was inferior to 1.0 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.98.

During the past 100 days, Burlington Stores Inc.’s (BURL) raw stochastic average was set at 35.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $153.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $210.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $174.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $181.26. The third major resistance level sits at $189.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $160.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $152.18. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $145.61.

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.13 billion has total of 66,072K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,322 M in contrast with the sum of 408,840 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,930 M and last quarter income was 16,170 K.