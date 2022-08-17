Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Can Freshworks Inc.’s (FRSH) hike of 9.13% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Company News

August 16, 2022, Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) trading session started at the price of $16.18, that was 0.06% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.60 and dropped to $15.77 before settling in for the closing price of $16.37. A 52-week range for FRSH has been $10.51 – $53.36.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -278.00%. With a float of $140.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $284.76 million.

In an organization with 4600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.86, operating margin of -55.19, and the pretax margin is -48.91.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Freshworks Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Freshworks Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 49.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 1,482,300. In this transaction Director of this company sold 90,000 shares at a rate of $16.47, taking the stock ownership to the 16,110 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Director sold 4,685 for $16.33, making the entire transaction worth $76,506. This insider now owns 15,940 shares in total.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.05) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -51.75 while generating a return on equity of -26.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -278.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.63 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.84 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, Freshworks Inc.’s (FRSH) raw stochastic average was set at 54.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.73. However, in the short run, Freshworks Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.73. Second resistance stands at $17.08. The third major resistance level sits at $17.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.42. The third support level lies at $15.07 if the price breaches the second support level.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Key Stats

There are 284,171K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.55 billion. As of now, sales total 371,020 K while income totals -192,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 121,430 K while its last quarter net income were -69,750 K.

