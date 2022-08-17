Search
Can ShiftPixy Inc.’s (PIXY) hike of 7.83% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on August 16, 2022, with ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) stock priced at $0.214, down -5.09% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.22 and dropped to $0.205 before settling in for the closing price of $0.22. PIXY’s price has ranged from $0.17 to $2.03 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 22.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 83.70%. With a float of $30.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.37 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 77 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -0.15, operating margin of -116.76, and the pretax margin is -116.67.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Staffing & Employment Services Industry. The insider ownership of ShiftPixy Inc. is 40.50%, while institutional ownership is 9.00%.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -116.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ShiftPixy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.34

Technical Analysis of ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY)

The latest stats from [ShiftPixy Inc., PIXY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.85 million was inferior to 5.05 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, ShiftPixy Inc.’s (PIXY) raw stochastic average was set at 5.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 145.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 215.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2589, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6755. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2189. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2269. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2339. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2039, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1969. The third support level lies at $0.1889 if the price breaches the second support level.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 12.56 million, the company has a total of 38,335K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 23,420 K while annual income is -29,880 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 9,640 K while its latest quarter income was -12,830 K.

