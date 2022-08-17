Can The AZEK Company Inc.’s (AZEK) hike of 15.18% in a week be considered a lucky break?

August 16, 2022, The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) trading session started at the price of $21.78, that was 2.78% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.61 and dropped to $21.67 before settling in for the closing price of $21.93. A 52-week range for AZEK has been $15.52 – $46.56.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 175.20%. With a float of $145.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.49 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2072 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.08, operating margin of +12.36, and the pretax margin is +10.33.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The AZEK Company Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 94,450. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $18.89, taking the stock ownership to the 22,950 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s CHRO bought 965 for $26.01, making the entire transaction worth $25,100. This insider now owns 11,160 shares in total.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.3) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +7.90 while generating a return on equity of 6.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 175.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) saw its 5-day average volume 1.84 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, The AZEK Company Inc.’s (AZEK) raw stochastic average was set at 56.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.88 in the near term. At $23.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.33. The third support level lies at $21.00 if the price breaches the second support level.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) Key Stats

There are 155,041K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.34 billion. As of now, sales total 1,179 M while income totals 93,150 K. Its latest quarter income was 394,990 K while its last quarter net income were 27,480 K.