Cerus Corporation (CERS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -7.86% last month.

A new trading day began on August 16, 2022, with Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) stock priced at $5.09, down -1.75% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.16 and dropped to $4.95 before settling in for the closing price of $5.13. CERS’s price has ranged from $4.34 to $8.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 32.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 13.00%. With a float of $171.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.94 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 294 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.58, operating margin of -59.30, and the pretax margin is -41.31.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Cerus Corporation is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 09, was worth 51,194. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $5.12, taking the stock ownership to the 172,665 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 57,335 for $4.98, making the entire transaction worth $285,373. This insider now owns 222,999 shares in total.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -41.55 while generating a return on equity of -57.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cerus Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cerus Corporation (CERS)

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) saw its 5-day average volume 2.12 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Cerus Corporation’s (CERS) raw stochastic average was set at 43.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.68. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.15 in the near term. At $5.26, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.84. The third support level lies at $4.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 895.91 million, the company has a total of 177,090K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 159,520 K while annual income is -54,380 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 47,630 K while its latest quarter income was -8,400 K.