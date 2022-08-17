Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) volume exceeds 1.95 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Analyst Insights

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) on August 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $17.21, soaring 1.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.665 and dropped to $17.02 before settling in for the closing price of $17.36. Within the past 52 weeks, CNK’s price has moved between $13.37 and $23.15.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -12.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 48.20%. With a float of $107.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.20 million.

The firm has a total of 7480 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4.21, operating margin of -14.87, and the pretax margin is -29.07.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Entertainment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cinemark Holdings Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 99.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 145,543. In this transaction EVP-General Counsel of this company sold 8,929 shares at a rate of $16.30, taking the stock ownership to the 273,329 shares.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.61) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -27.59 while generating a return on equity of -75.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -29.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) Trading Performance Indicators

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cinemark Holdings Inc., CNK], we can find that recorded value of 1.94 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s (CNK) raw stochastic average was set at 65.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.82. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.06. The third major resistance level sits at $18.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.77. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.53.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.09 billion based on 120,559K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,510 M and income totals -422,780 K. The company made 744,100 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -73,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.

