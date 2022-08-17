Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.04 million

August 16, 2022, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) trading session started at the price of $0.3349, that was -15.13% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3372 and dropped to $0.2945 before settling in for the closing price of $0.35. A 52-week range for CRXT has been $0.26 – $31.24.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -251.70%.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 16 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.51, operating margin of -284.67, and the pretax margin is -291.02.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 23.70%.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.4) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of -291.02 while generating a return on equity of -332.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.48 million, its volume of 1.41 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s (CRXT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 207.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3609, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6166. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3230 in the near term. At $0.3514, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3657. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2803, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2660. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2376.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) Key Stats

There are 52,021K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 14.82 million. As of now, sales total 13,960 K while income totals -40,620 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,010 K while its last quarter net income were -14,870 K.