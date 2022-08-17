Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) average volume reaches $2.81M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) kicked off on August 16, 2022, at the price of $1.79, up 11.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.045 and dropped to $1.77 before settling in for the closing price of $1.79. Over the past 52 weeks, CCO has traded in a range of $0.91-$4.10.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was -3.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 26.20%. With a float of $469.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $470.57 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4600 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.86, operating margin of +6.69, and the pretax margin is -20.87.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 886,557. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 561,112 shares at a rate of $1.58, taking the stock ownership to the 104,872,541 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Director sold 68,207 for $3.72, making the entire transaction worth $253,730. This insider now owns 167,551 shares in total.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -19.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to -35.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s (CCO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.95 million, its volume of 2.62 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s (CCO) raw stochastic average was set at 37.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3362, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6407. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.1000 in the near term. At $2.2100, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3750. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8250, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6600. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.5500.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 880.28 million has total of 475,291K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,241 M in contrast with the sum of -433,820 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 643,380 K and last quarter income was -65,660 K.