Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) posted a 26.78% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Analyst Insights

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) kicked off on August 16, 2022, at the price of $4.87, up 4.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.305 and dropped to $4.83 before settling in for the closing price of $4.92. Over the past 52 weeks, GWH has traded in a range of $2.59-$28.92.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 15.90%. With a float of $82.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.68 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 160 employees.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of ESS Tech Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 44.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 100,168. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $5.01, taking the stock ownership to the 530,235 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 24, when Company’s President sold 1,342 for $6.05, making the entire transaction worth $8,123. This insider now owns 5,373,083 shares in total.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by $0.1. This company achieved a return on equity of -224.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ESS Tech Inc.’s (GWH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 12.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)

Looking closely at ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH), its last 5-days average volume was 2.08 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, ESS Tech Inc.’s (GWH) raw stochastic average was set at 69.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 101.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.15. However, in the short run, ESS Tech Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.37. Second resistance stands at $5.57. The third major resistance level sits at $5.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.62. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.42.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 665.18 million has total of 152,655K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -477,120 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 690 K and last quarter income was -15,590 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) performance over the last week is recorded 24.21%

Sana Meer -
Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) on August 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.97, plunging -1.26% from the previous trading...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is Neogen Corporation (NEOG) performance over the last week is recorded 3.10%

Sana Meer -
August 16, 2022, Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) trading session started at the price of $22.19, that was -1.57% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

$3.09M in average volume shows that Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
On August 16, 2022, Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) opened at $298.88, lower -2.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW