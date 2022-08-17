First BanCorp. (FBP) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 16.46% last month.

August 16, 2022, First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) trading session started at the price of $16.16, that was -0.31% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.40 and dropped to $16.1401 before settling in for the closing price of $16.25. A 52-week range for FBP has been $11.66 – $16.62.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 6.30% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 186.90%. With a float of $184.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.41 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3075 employees.

First BanCorp. (FBP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward First BanCorp. stocks. The insider ownership of First BanCorp. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 99.21%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 161,625. In this transaction EVP and CRO of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $16.16, taking the stock ownership to the 256,911 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s EVP and CFO sold 50,000 for $15.64, making the entire transaction worth $781,880. This insider now owns 293,664 shares in total.

First BanCorp. (FBP) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.35) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +30.60 while generating a return on equity of 12.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 186.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.40% during the next five years compared to 24.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what First BanCorp. (FBP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First BanCorp. (FBP)

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) saw its 5-day average volume 1.38 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, First BanCorp.’s (FBP) raw stochastic average was set at 94.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.35 in the near term. At $16.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.99. The third support level lies at $15.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) Key Stats

There are 187,986K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.00 billion. As of now, sales total 915,870 K while income totals 281,030 K. Its latest quarter income was 239,570 K while its last quarter net income were 74,700 K.