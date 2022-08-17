Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Fluor Corporation (FLR) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 12.42%

Analyst Insights

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) kicked off on August 16, 2022, at the price of $26.50, up 4.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.62 and dropped to $26.458 before settling in for the closing price of $26.49. Over the past 52 weeks, FLR has traded in a range of $14.41-$31.32.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -8.20% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -159.20%. With a float of $140.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 40582 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.15, operating margin of +1.52, and the pretax margin is -1.03.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Fluor Corporation is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 95.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 1,025,320. In this transaction Director of this company bought 40,000 shares at a rate of $25.63, taking the stock ownership to the 80,764 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $25.84, making the entire transaction worth $258,400. This insider now owns 20,000 shares in total.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.18) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1.46 while generating a return on equity of -15.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -159.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.82% during the next five years compared to -22.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Fluor Corporation’s (FLR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fluor Corporation (FLR)

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.35 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.99.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Fluor Corporation’s (FLR) raw stochastic average was set at 61.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $27.99 in the near term. At $28.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $29.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.06. The third support level lies at $25.67 if the price breaches the second support level.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.87 billion has total of 142,083K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,435 M in contrast with the sum of -440,170 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,299 M and last quarter income was 66,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 14.63% last month.

Sana Meer -
Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) on August 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.88, soaring 2.73% from the previous trading...
Read more

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) last year’s performance of -12.38% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sana Meer -
August 16, 2022, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) trading session started at the price of $50.96, that was 0.94% jump from the session before....
Read more

Phillips 66 (PSX) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 111,476 M

Steve Mayer -
On August 16, 2022, Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) opened at $89.58, higher 0.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW