Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 7,870 K

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) kicked off on August 16, 2022, at the price of $0.97, up 4.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.05 and dropped to $0.9504 before settling in for the closing price of $0.96. Over the past 52 weeks, GNUS has traded in a range of $0.51-$2.32.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 55.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 84.90%. With a float of $300.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $303.78 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 67 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -191.04, operating margin of -698.88, and the pretax margin is -1605.07.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Genius Brands International Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 22.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 487,687. In this transaction Pres. Content Sales & Mkting of this company sold 419,335 shares at a rate of $1.16, taking the stock ownership to the 838,671 shares.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -1604.10 while generating a return on equity of -96.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Genius Brands International Inc.’s (GNUS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 38.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) saw its 5-day average volume 2.57 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Genius Brands International Inc.’s (GNUS) raw stochastic average was set at 78.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7837, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9278. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.0565 in the near term. At $1.1031, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1561. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9569, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9039. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8573.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 315.42 million has total of 316,129K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,870 K in contrast with the sum of -126,290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,440 K and last quarter income was -4,530 K.