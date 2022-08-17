GFAI (Guardforce AI Co. Limited) dropped -3.31 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) kicked off on August 16, 2022, at the price of $0.3084, down -3.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.309 and dropped to $0.29 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. Over the past 52 weeks, GFAI has traded in a range of $0.25-$4.40.

While this was happening, with a float of $21.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.20 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1781 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.98, operating margin of -10.54, and the pretax margin is -17.71.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of Guardforce AI Co. Limited is 37.11%, while institutional ownership is 0.89%.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -15.59 while generating a return on equity of -250.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s (GFAI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18

Technical Analysis of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 7.52 million, its volume of 1.58 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s (GFAI) raw stochastic average was set at 2.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 138.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3902, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9003. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3060 in the near term. At $0.3170, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3250. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2870, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2790. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2680.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.25 million has total of 41,379K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 35,150 K in contrast with the sum of -5,480 K annual income.