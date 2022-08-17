Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 14.63% last month.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) on August 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.88, soaring 2.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.90 and dropped to $1.78 before settling in for the closing price of $1.83. Within the past 52 weeks, GLBS’s price has moved between $1.48 and $3.46.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 36.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 105.60%. With a float of $17.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.59 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 20 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.22, operating margin of +40.97, and the pretax margin is +34.46.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Marine Shipping industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Globus Maritime Limited is 14.66%, while institutional ownership is 12.90%.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.33) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +34.46 while generating a return on equity of 15.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 105.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS)

The latest stats from [Globus Maritime Limited, GLBS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.56 million was superior to 0.24 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Globus Maritime Limited’s (GLBS) raw stochastic average was set at 33.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7917, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1192. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.9267. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9733. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7333. The third support level lies at $1.6867 if the price breaches the second support level.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 36.83 million based on 10,574K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 43,380 K and income totals 14,950 K. The company made 18,440 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 12,080 K in sales during its previous quarter.