Gray Television Inc. (GTN) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.07 million

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) kicked off on August 16, 2022, at the price of $19.99, up 4.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.78 and dropped to $19.86 before settling in for the closing price of $19.88. Over the past 52 weeks, GTN has traded in a range of $16.13-$25.24.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 24.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -89.20%. With a float of $75.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 8608 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.24, operating margin of +20.60, and the pretax margin is +6.96.

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. The insider ownership of Gray Television Inc. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 86.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30, was worth 4,591. In this transaction Director of this company bought 290 shares at a rate of $15.83, taking the stock ownership to the 1,692,844 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 30, when Company’s Chairman, President & CEO bought 290 for $15.83, making the entire transaction worth $4,591. This insider now owns 1,692,844 shares in total.

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.37) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +3.73 while generating a return on equity of 3.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -89.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.90% during the next five years compared to -14.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Gray Television Inc.’s (GTN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.28, a number that is poised to hit 1.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gray Television Inc. (GTN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.77 million, its volume of 1.11 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Gray Television Inc.’s (GTN) raw stochastic average was set at 61.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.09 in the near term. At $21.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.55. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.25.

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.91 billion has total of 95,304K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,413 M in contrast with the sum of 90,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 868,000 K and last quarter income was 99,000 K.