Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) last year’s performance of -71.43% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Analyst Insights

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) on August 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.31, plunging 0.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.39 and dropped to $2.26 before settling in for the closing price of $2.34. Within the past 52 weeks, HYZN’s price has moved between $2.14 and $11.37.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -17.50%. With a float of $87.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $247.94 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -269.17, operating margin of -1558.16, and the pretax margin is -318.81.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Hyzon Motors Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 18.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 1,365,151. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 166,000 shares at a rate of $8.22, taking the stock ownership to the 343,200 shares.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.09) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -228.90 while generating a return on equity of -4.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 14.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 88.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN)

Looking closely at Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN), its last 5-days average volume was 2.74 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Hyzon Motors Inc.’s (HYZN) raw stochastic average was set at 4.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 208.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 117.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.06. However, in the short run, Hyzon Motors Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.40. Second resistance stands at $2.46. The third major resistance level sits at $2.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.20. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.14.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 567.89 million based on 247,901K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,050 K and income totals -13,850 K. The company made 360 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -9,070 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Sana Meer
134699

