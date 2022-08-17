Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) is -2.22% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

A new trading day began on August 16, 2022, with Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) stock priced at $0.70, down -3.40% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7021 and dropped to $0.68 before settling in for the closing price of $0.71. IDEX’s price has ranged from $0.51 to $2.53 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 42.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 44.00%. With a float of $467.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $473.83 million.

In an organization with 110 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.16, operating margin of -186.21, and the pretax margin is -396.29.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Ideanomics Inc. is 6.09%, while institutional ownership is 15.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 21, was worth 19,973. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 19,775 shares at a rate of $1.01, taking the stock ownership to the 1,489,125 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 20, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 14,500 for $1.07, making the entire transaction worth $15,515. This insider now owns 1,469,350 shares in total.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -367.04 while generating a return on equity of -88.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ideanomics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.24 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.28 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Ideanomics Inc.’s (IDEX) raw stochastic average was set at 27.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7010, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0084. However, in the short run, Ideanomics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6974. Second resistance stands at $0.7108. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7195. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6753, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6666. The third support level lies at $0.6532 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 329.40 million, the company has a total of 497,681K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 26,760 K while annual income is -98,220 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 27,047 K while its latest quarter income was -50,851 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) to new highs

Sana Meer -
F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) on August 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.91, soaring 20.79% from the previous...
Read more

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Shaun Noe -
August 16, 2022, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) trading session started at the price of $14.69, that was -1.59% drop from the session before....
Read more

14.71% percent quarterly performance for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is not indicative of the underlying story

Steve Mayer -
On August 16, 2022, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) opened at $38.43, lower -1.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW