Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Investors finally get a glimpse of Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) volume hitting the figure of 1.37 million.

Company News

August 16, 2022, Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) trading session started at the price of $1.28, that was -5.22% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.32 and dropped to $1.25 before settling in for the closing price of $1.34. A 52-week range for AEMD has been $0.88 – $5.99.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -5.60% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -8.20%. With a float of $22.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $22.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 14 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.57, operating margin of -3542.53, and the pretax margin is -3542.53.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Aethlon Medical Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Aethlon Medical Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 5.70%.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.14) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -3540.90 while generating a return on equity of -78.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 143.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD)

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) saw its 5-day average volume 2.35 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Aethlon Medical Inc.’s (AEMD) raw stochastic average was set at 24.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 245.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 137.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1655, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5774. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3100 in the near term. At $1.3500, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2100. The third support level lies at $1.1700 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) Key Stats

There are 16,638K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 28.66 million. As of now, sales total 290 K while income totals -10,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 10 K while its last quarter net income were -3,790 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

A look at Weyerhaeuser Company’s (WY) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Steve Mayer -
Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) on August 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $36.83, soaring 0.38% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) volume exceeds 4.23 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Sana Meer -
On August 16, 2022, Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) opened at $10.73, higher 5.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) volume exceeds 1.97 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on August 16, 2022, with Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) stock priced at $22.71, down -2.37% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW