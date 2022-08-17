Investors finally get a glimpse of Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) volume hitting the figure of 1.37 million.

August 16, 2022, Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) trading session started at the price of $1.28, that was -5.22% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.32 and dropped to $1.25 before settling in for the closing price of $1.34. A 52-week range for AEMD has been $0.88 – $5.99.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -5.60% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -8.20%. With a float of $22.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $22.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 14 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.57, operating margin of -3542.53, and the pretax margin is -3542.53.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Aethlon Medical Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Aethlon Medical Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 5.70%.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.14) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -3540.90 while generating a return on equity of -78.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 143.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD)

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) saw its 5-day average volume 2.35 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Aethlon Medical Inc.’s (AEMD) raw stochastic average was set at 24.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 245.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 137.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1655, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5774. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3100 in the near term. At $1.3500, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2100. The third support level lies at $1.1700 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) Key Stats

There are 16,638K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 28.66 million. As of now, sales total 290 K while income totals -10,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 10 K while its last quarter net income were -3,790 K.