Investors finally get a glimpse of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) volume hitting the figure of 3.41 million.

On August 16, 2022, Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) opened at $1.35, lower -0.74% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.41 and dropped to $1.25 before settling in for the closing price of $1.35. Price fluctuations for BRQS have ranged from $1.08 to $14.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 42.70% at the time writing. With a float of $12.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 307 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.40, operating margin of -93.08, and the pretax margin is -192.98.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Borqs Technologies Inc. is 7.58%, while institutional ownership is 0.60%.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2018, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0) by $1.12. This company achieved a net margin of -188.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.59

Technical Analysis of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

The latest stats from [Borqs Technologies Inc., BRQS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.78 million was superior to 2.19 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s (BRQS) raw stochastic average was set at 4.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 135.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8867, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.5705. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4167. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4933. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1733. The third support level lies at $1.0967 if the price breaches the second support level.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Key Stats

There are currently 7,198K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 24.95 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 29,560 K according to its annual income of -55,870 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to -14,467 K and its income totaled -72,285 K.