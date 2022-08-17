Investors must take note of Clear Secure Inc.’s (YOU) performance last week, which was 11.39%.

A new trading day began on August 16, 2022, with Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) stock priced at $28.61, up 5.33% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.34 and dropped to $28.09 before settling in for the closing price of $28.50. YOU’s price has ranged from $18.79 to $54.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -277.30%. With a float of $65.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.88 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2251 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.81, operating margin of -44.71, and the pretax margin is -45.26.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Clear Secure Inc. is 16.02%, while institutional ownership is 89.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 136,535. In this transaction GC, Chief Privacy Off & Sec of this company sold 4,700 shares at a rate of $29.05, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s GC, Chief Privacy Off & Sec sold 3,300 for $29.01, making the entire transaction worth $95,733. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -14.42 while generating a return on equity of -20.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -277.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Clear Secure Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 63.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clear Secure Inc. (YOU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.06 million, its volume of 1.27 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.58.

During the past 100 days, Clear Secure Inc.’s (YOU) raw stochastic average was set at 69.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.70. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $30.88 in the near term. At $31.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $33.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.23. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $26.38.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.44 billion, the company has a total of 149,854K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 253,950 K while annual income is -36,080 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 90,540 K while its latest quarter income was -10,330 K.