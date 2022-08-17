Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Investors must take note of CTI BioPharma Corp.’s (CTIC) performance last week, which was -13.16%.

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on August 16, 2022, with CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) stock priced at $5.72, down -4.59% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.72 and dropped to $5.37 before settling in for the closing price of $5.67. CTIC’s price has ranged from $1.43 to $7.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -47.40%. With a float of $78.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.53 million.

In an organization with 121 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of CTI BioPharma Corp. is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 63.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 16, was worth 27,500. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $5.50, taking the stock ownership to the 27,861 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 09, when Company’s Director sold 1,289,434 for $6.12, making the entire transaction worth $7,891,336. This insider now owns 6,148 shares in total.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.37 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -447.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CTI BioPharma Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 41.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.88 million. That was better than the volume of 4.73 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, CTI BioPharma Corp.’s (CTIC) raw stochastic average was set at 46.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.05. However, in the short run, CTI BioPharma Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.63. Second resistance stands at $5.85. The third major resistance level sits at $5.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.15. The third support level lies at $4.93 if the price breaches the second support level.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 610.25 million, the company has a total of 114,385K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -97,910 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,330 K while its latest quarter income was -22,650 K.

134699

