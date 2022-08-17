Investors must take note of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s (HYMC) performance last week, which was -4.00%.

A new trading day began on August 16, 2022, with Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) stock priced at $0.9767, down -2.81% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.00 and dropped to $0.95 before settling in for the closing price of $0.99. HYMC’s price has ranged from $0.28 to $3.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 62.40%. With a float of $155.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.12 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 95 workers is very important to gauge.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 17.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 24, was worth 6,375,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 5,000,000 shares at a rate of $1.27, taking the stock ownership to the 18,408,240 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 7,817,401 for $0.92, making the entire transaction worth $7,228,751. This insider now owns 735,117 shares in total.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.78 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 10.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

The latest stats from [Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, HYMC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.65 million was inferior to 25.09 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s (HYMC) raw stochastic average was set at 1.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1209, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0540. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9900. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0200. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9200. The third support level lies at $0.8900 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 187.91 million, the company has a total of 199,713K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 110,730 K while annual income is -88,560 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,830 K while its latest quarter income was -8,980 K.