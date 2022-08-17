Search
Shaun Noe
Investors must take note of IonQ Inc.’s (IONQ) performance last week, which was 46.50%.

Company News

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) kicked off on August 16, 2022, at the price of $7.11, up 31.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.61 and dropped to $7.08 before settling in for the closing price of $6.36. Over the past 52 weeks, IONQ has traded in a range of $4.16-$35.90.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -76.80%. With a float of $176.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $196.18 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 97 workers is very important to gauge.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of IonQ Inc. is 4.10%, while institutional ownership is 35.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 27,500. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $5.50, taking the stock ownership to the 5,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 498,614 for $5.65, making the entire transaction worth $2,815,374. This insider now owns 26,306,693 shares in total.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -76.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at IonQ Inc.’s (IONQ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 37.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 395.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IonQ Inc. (IONQ)

The latest stats from [IonQ Inc., IONQ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.18 million was superior to 4.32 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, IonQ Inc.’s (IONQ) raw stochastic average was set at 41.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 126.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 108.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.55. The third major resistance level sits at $10.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.49. The third support level lies at $5.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.62 billion has total of 198,140K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,100 K in contrast with the sum of -106,190 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,950 K and last quarter income was -4,230 K.

