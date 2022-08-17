Investors must take note of Sysco Corporation’s (SYY) performance last week, which was 4.81%.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) on August 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $85.50, soaring 1.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $86.36 and dropped to $84.755 before settling in for the closing price of $85.16. Within the past 52 weeks, SYY’s price has moved between $68.05 and $91.53.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 0.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 143.50%. With a float of $508.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $508.37 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 58000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.95, operating margin of +3.77, and the pretax margin is +2.54.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Food Distribution industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sysco Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 85.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 21, was worth 80,090. In this transaction EVP and CFO of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $80.09, taking the stock ownership to the 14,220 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 21, when Company’s EVP sold 50,000 for $90.00, making the entire transaction worth $4,500,000. This insider now owns 32,324 shares in total.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.55) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +1.98 while generating a return on equity of 92.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 143.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.40% during the next five years compared to -9.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) Trading Performance Indicators

Sysco Corporation (SYY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.94, a number that is poised to hit 1.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sysco Corporation (SYY)

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) saw its 5-day average volume 2.51 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.87.

During the past 100 days, Sysco Corporation’s (SYY) raw stochastic average was set at 67.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $84.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $81.34. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $86.86 in the near term. At $87.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $88.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $85.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $84.20. The third support level lies at $83.64 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 42.60 billion based on 509,476K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 68,636 M and income totals 1,359 M. The company made 18,957 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 509,990 K in sales during its previous quarter.