Investors must take note of Westwater Resources Inc.’s (WWR) performance last week, which was 29.41%.

August 16, 2022, Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR) trading session started at the price of $1.80, that was -0.56% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.81 and dropped to $1.65 before settling in for the closing price of $1.77. A 52-week range for WWR has been $1.00 – $4.19.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 68.70%. With a float of $46.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.08 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 15 workers is very important to gauge.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Westwater Resources Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Westwater Resources Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 11.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 176,750. In this transaction Director of this company bought 150,000 shares at a rate of $1.18, taking the stock ownership to the 249,620 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s General Counsel and Corp Sec bought 500 for $1.15, making the entire transaction worth $575. This insider now owns 107,258 shares in total.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2017, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$5.5 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$6.5) by $1. This company achieved a return on equity of -17.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 69.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 15.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39

Technical Analysis of Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR)

The latest stats from [Westwater Resources Inc., WWR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.29 million was inferior to 1.63 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Westwater Resources Inc.’s (WWR) raw stochastic average was set at 59.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1986, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8679. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8283. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.8967. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9883. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6683, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5767. The third support level lies at $1.5083 if the price breaches the second support level.

Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR) Key Stats

There are 47,219K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 77.46 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -16,140 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -3,160 K.