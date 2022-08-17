Search
Shaun Noe
Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) is expecting -26.55% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Company News

A new trading day began on August 16, 2022, with Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) stock priced at $0.293, down -4.52% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.295 and dropped to $0.27 before settling in for the closing price of $0.30. JAGX’s price has ranged from $0.25 to $3.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 98.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 60.80%.

The firm has a total of 52 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.18, operating margin of -939.05, and the pretax margin is -1213.38.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Jaguar Health Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 20,000. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 7,968 shares at a rate of $2.51, taking the stock ownership to the 7,968 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 13, when Company’s CEO and President bought 7,968 for $2.51, making the entire transaction worth $20,000. This insider now owns 8,003 shares in total.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.4 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1213.26 while generating a return on equity of -365.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Jaguar Health Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Jaguar Health Inc., JAGX], we can find that recorded value of 7.1 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Jaguar Health Inc.’s (JAGX) raw stochastic average was set at 6.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3032, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7082. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2967. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3083. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3217. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2717, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2583. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2467.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 22.70 million, the company has a total of 79,979K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,340 K while annual income is -52,610 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,630 K while its latest quarter income was -17,990 K.

