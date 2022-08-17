Search
Last month’s performance of 15.76% for Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) is certainly impressive

Company News

On August 16, 2022, Emerson Radio Corp. (AMEX: MSN) opened at $0.72, higher 11.94% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.91 and dropped to $0.71 before settling in for the closing price of $0.67. Price fluctuations for MSN have ranged from $0.57 to $1.48 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -17.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 8.80% at the time writing. With a float of $5.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.04 million.

In an organization with 23 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.99, operating margin of -41.92, and the pretax margin is -44.19.

Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Consumer Electronics industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Emerson Radio Corp. is 72.44%, while institutional ownership is 6.20%.

Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -44.19 while generating a return on equity of -12.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Emerson Radio Corp. (AMEX: MSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 19.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17

Technical Analysis of Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.25 million. That was better than the volume of 42263.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Emerson Radio Corp.’s (MSN) raw stochastic average was set at 53.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6560, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7664. However, in the short run, Emerson Radio Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8701. Second resistance stands at $0.9902. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0722. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6680, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5860. The third support level lies at $0.4659 if the price breaches the second support level.

Emerson Radio Corp. (AMEX: MSN) Key Stats

There are currently 21,040K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 16.46 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,210 K according to its annual income of -3,630 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,720 K and its income totaled -910 K.

