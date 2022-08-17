Last month’s performance of 2.27% for Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on August 16, 2022, with Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) stock priced at $35.22, down -4.40% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.10 and dropped to $34.43 before settling in for the closing price of $36.33. PRVA’s price has ranged from $17.99 to $41.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -701.50%. With a float of $96.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.69 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 810 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.33, operating margin of -22.50, and the pretax margin is -22.61.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Privia Health Group Inc. is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 85.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05, was worth 1,152,170. In this transaction EVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 30,594 shares at a rate of $37.66, taking the stock ownership to the 152,492 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 21, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 7,324 for $36.27, making the entire transaction worth $265,641. This insider now owns 119,392 shares in total.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.16 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -19.48 while generating a return on equity of -65.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -701.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Privia Health Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 74.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA)

The latest stats from [Privia Health Group Inc., PRVA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.5 million was superior to 0.77 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.07.

During the past 100 days, Privia Health Group Inc.’s (PRVA) raw stochastic average was set at 70.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $35.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $36.76. The third major resistance level sits at $37.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.42. The third support level lies at $32.40 if the price breaches the second support level.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.88 billion, the company has a total of 111,326K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 966,220 K while annual income is -188,230 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 335,540 K while its latest quarter income was -10,480 K.