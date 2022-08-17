Last month’s performance of -33.97% for BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) is certainly impressive

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) kicked off on August 16, 2022, at the price of $0.488, down -41.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5083 and dropped to $0.424 before settling in for the closing price of $0.78. Over the past 52 weeks, BTCM has traded in a range of $0.60-$14.65.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 202.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -53.40%. With a float of $48.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.01 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 153 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.35, operating margin of -1.81, and the pretax margin is -4.72.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of BIT Mining Limited is 4.12%, while institutional ownership is 11.40%.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2015, the organization reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -3.90 while generating a return on equity of -42.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -53.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.75% during the next five years compared to 29.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at BIT Mining Limited’s (BTCM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.92

Technical Analysis of BIT Mining Limited (BTCM)

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) saw its 5-day average volume 4.84 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, BIT Mining Limited’s (BTCM) raw stochastic average was set at 1.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 231.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 179.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9015, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.2845. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5015 in the near term. At $0.5471, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5858. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4172, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3785. The third support level lies at $0.3329 if the price breaches the second support level.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 32.80 million has total of 71,008K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,329 M in contrast with the sum of -60,520 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 296,680 K and last quarter income was -3,050 K.