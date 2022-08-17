Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Last month’s performance of -33.97% for BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) is certainly impressive

Company News

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) kicked off on August 16, 2022, at the price of $0.488, down -41.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5083 and dropped to $0.424 before settling in for the closing price of $0.78. Over the past 52 weeks, BTCM has traded in a range of $0.60-$14.65.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 202.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -53.40%. With a float of $48.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.01 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 153 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.35, operating margin of -1.81, and the pretax margin is -4.72.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of BIT Mining Limited is 4.12%, while institutional ownership is 11.40%.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2015, the organization reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -3.90 while generating a return on equity of -42.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -53.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.75% during the next five years compared to 29.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at BIT Mining Limited’s (BTCM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.92

Technical Analysis of BIT Mining Limited (BTCM)

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) saw its 5-day average volume 4.84 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, BIT Mining Limited’s (BTCM) raw stochastic average was set at 1.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 231.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 179.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9015, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.2845. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5015 in the near term. At $0.5471, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5858. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4172, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3785. The third support level lies at $0.3329 if the price breaches the second support level.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 32.80 million has total of 71,008K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,329 M in contrast with the sum of -60,520 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 296,680 K and last quarter income was -3,050 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

A look at Polished.com Inc.’s (POL) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Steve Mayer -
Polished.com Inc. (AMEX: POL) on August 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.10, plunging -35.76% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) volume hitting the figure of 8.2 million.

Shaun Noe -
August 16, 2022, Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) trading session started at the price of $7.12, that was 20.22% jump from the session before....
Read more

FedEx Corporation (FDX) volume exceeds 2.19 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Sana Meer -
On August 16, 2022, FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) opened at $233.14, higher 2.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW