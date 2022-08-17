Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) to new highs

On August 16, 2022, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) opened at $45.40, higher 0.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.55 and dropped to $44.50 before settling in for the closing price of $45.45. Price fluctuations for AEM have ranged from $38.02 to $67.14 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 12.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 5.40% at the time writing. With a float of $455.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $455.29 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6810 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.60, operating margin of +26.87, and the pretax margin is +23.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 78.10%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.74) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +14.20 while generating a return on equity of 9.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.50% during the next five years compared to 25.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 421.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)

Looking closely at Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM), its last 5-days average volume was 2.34 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.67.

During the past 100 days, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s (AEM) raw stochastic average was set at 25.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.44. However, in the short run, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $45.85. Second resistance stands at $46.23. The third major resistance level sits at $46.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.13. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $43.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) Key Stats

There are currently 456,225K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 20.15 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,824 M according to its annual income of 543,010 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,581 M and its income totaled 275,850 K.