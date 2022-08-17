Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) to new highs

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO) kicked off on August 16, 2022, at the price of $0.7481, up 4.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7789 and dropped to $0.707 before settling in for the closing price of $0.74. Over the past 52 weeks, RMO has traded in a range of $0.44-$6.52.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 175.60%. With a float of $140.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.16 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 293 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -127.04, operating margin of -698.02, and the pretax margin is +59.74.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Romeo Power Inc. is 9.40%, while institutional ownership is 34.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 2,834,274. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,654,954 shares at a rate of $1.71, taking the stock ownership to the 11,905,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,420,046 for $1.80, making the entire transaction worth $2,561,337. This insider now owns 13,559,954 shares in total.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.3) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +59.69 while generating a return on equity of 4.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 175.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Romeo Power Inc.’s (RMO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Romeo Power Inc. (RMO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.81 million, its volume of 4.46 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Romeo Power Inc.’s (RMO) raw stochastic average was set at 25.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 135.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 118.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6040, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9585. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7993 in the near term. At $0.8251, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8712. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7274, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6813. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6555.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 138.75 million has total of 185,909K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 16,800 K in contrast with the sum of 10,030 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,730 K and last quarter income was -40,440 K.