LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) last year’s performance of -90.02% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Analyst Insights

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) on August 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.53, plunging -18.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.53 and dropped to $0.41 before settling in for the closing price of $0.51. Within the past 52 weeks, LOGC’s price has moved between $0.34 and $5.15.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 3.90%. With a float of $28.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.96 million.

The firm has a total of 62 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.39, operating margin of -720.61, and the pretax margin is -740.43.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is 8.93%, while institutional ownership is 49.40%.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.28) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -739.91 while generating a return on equity of -86.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) Trading Performance Indicators

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [LogicBio Therapeutics Inc., LOGC], we can find that recorded value of 0.47 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s (LOGC) raw stochastic average was set at 14.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 174.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 145.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4378, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2441. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4967. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5733. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3767, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3333. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2567.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 15.04 million based on 32,963K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,410 K and income totals -40,030 K. The company made 2,820 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -6,660 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Trading Directions

