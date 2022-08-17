Search
Steve Mayer
MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (INKT) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

A new trading day began on August 16, 2022, with MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT) stock priced at $3.10, down -4.41% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.26 and dropped to $2.55 before settling in for the closing price of $3.40. INKT’s price has ranged from $1.09 to $22.16 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 38.10%. With a float of $4.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.51 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 33 employees.

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (INKT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of MiNK Therapeutics Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 2.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 19, was worth 23,209. In this transaction Director of this company bought 16,661 shares at a rate of $1.39, taking the stock ownership to the 298,300 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 18, when Company’s Director bought 3,339 for $1.33, making the entire transaction worth $4,438. This insider now owns 281,639 shares in total.

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (INKT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.23 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are MiNK Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (INKT)

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT) saw its 5-day average volume 5.08 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, MiNK Therapeutics Inc.’s (INKT) raw stochastic average was set at 74.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 288.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 175.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.34. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.49 in the near term. At $3.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.31. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.07.

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 107.18 million, the company has a total of 33,561K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -30,210 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -6,110 K.

