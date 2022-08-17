Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) is 8.94% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

August 16, 2022, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) trading session started at the price of $3.53, that was -0.56% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.5601 and dropped to $3.43 before settling in for the closing price of $3.55. A 52-week range for NNDM has been $2.17 – $6.74.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 196.20% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 28.10%. With a float of $251.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $253.83 million.

In an organization with 345 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -48.63, operating margin of -791.38, and the pretax margin is -1960.64.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Nano Dimension Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Nano Dimension Ltd. is 0.83%, while institutional ownership is 21.40%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.04) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1913.44 while generating a return on equity of -19.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 29.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 44.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.86

Technical Analysis of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.92 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.71 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Nano Dimension Ltd.’s (NNDM) raw stochastic average was set at 75.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.63. However, in the short run, Nano Dimension Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.58. Second resistance stands at $3.64. The third major resistance level sits at $3.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.38. The third support level lies at $3.32 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Key Stats

There are 248,822K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 896.02 million. As of now, sales total 10,490 K while income totals -200,780 K. Its latest quarter income was 10,430 K while its last quarter net income were -33,090 K.