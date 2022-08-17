Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) is 34.73% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) kicked off on August 16, 2022, at the price of $14.86, up 4.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.44 and dropped to $13.83 before settling in for the closing price of $15.52. Over the past 52 weeks, NNOX has traded in a range of $8.23-$28.60.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -4.30%. With a float of $44.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.12 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 186 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -133.44, operating margin of -4630.06, and the pretax margin is -4742.79.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is 15.34%, while institutional ownership is 14.90%.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.41 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.25) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -4739.11 while generating a return on equity of -23.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s (NNOX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 268.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)

The latest stats from [Nano-X Imaging Ltd., NNOX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.76 million was superior to 0.64 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s (NNOX) raw stochastic average was set at 97.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.12. The third major resistance level sits at $19.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.90. The third support level lies at $11.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 830.86 million has total of 52,080K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,300 K in contrast with the sum of -61,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,810 K and last quarter income was -21,670 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Last month’s performance of 11.06% for The Progressive Corporation (PGR) is certainly impressive

Shaun Noe -
The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) on August 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $121.64, soaring 0.39% from the previous trading...
Read more

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) to new highs

Sana Meer -
August 16, 2022, MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) trading session started at the price of $5.48, that was -3.10% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Shaun Noe -
On August 16, 2022, Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) opened at $2.67, higher 0.75% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW