New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) last year’s performance of 30.96% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on August 16, 2022, with New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) stock priced at $25.51, down -5.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.6085 and dropped to $24.53 before settling in for the closing price of $25.92. EDU’s price has ranged from $8.40 to $29.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -134.20%. With a float of $147.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.15 million.

The firm has a total of 88126 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.51, operating margin of -31.64, and the pretax margin is -33.25.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. The insider ownership of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 66.50%.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 5/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.94 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -38.25 while generating a return on equity of -27.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -134.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.81% during the next five years compared to -19.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc., EDU], we can find that recorded value of 1.4 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.74.

During the past 100 days, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s (EDU) raw stochastic average was set at 75.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.00. The third major resistance level sits at $26.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $23.15.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.14 billion, the company has a total of 169,697K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 524,020 K while annual income is -189,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 524,020 K while its latest quarter income was -189,300 K.