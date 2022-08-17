No matter how cynical the overall market is, Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) performance over the last week is recorded -5.60%

On August 16, 2022, Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) opened at $4.10, lower -5.13% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.10 and dropped to $3.82 before settling in for the closing price of $4.09. Price fluctuations for AEVA have ranged from $2.46 to $10.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -319.40% at the time writing. With a float of $85.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $216.89 million.

The firm has a total of 227 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.04, operating margin of -1124.51, and the pretax margin is -1099.60.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aeva Technologies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 39.20%.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1099.60 while generating a return on equity of -29.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -319.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 31.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 92.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Aeva Technologies Inc., AEVA], we can find that recorded value of 2.19 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Aeva Technologies Inc.’s (AEVA) raw stochastic average was set at 65.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 91.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.21. The third major resistance level sits at $4.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.65. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.49.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) Key Stats

There are currently 217,800K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 836.64 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,270 K according to its annual income of -101,880 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,490 K and its income totaled -34,970 K.