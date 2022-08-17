No matter how cynical the overall market is Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) performance over the last week is recorded 18.44%

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) kicked off on August 16, 2022, at the price of $9.63, up 4.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.28 and dropped to $9.47 before settling in for the closing price of $9.75. Over the past 52 weeks, CUK has traded in a range of $7.43-$24.89.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -35.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 35.90%. With a float of $248.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.14 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 39000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -230.03, operating margin of -328.14, and the pretax margin is -499.06.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Carnival Corporation & plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 17.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 1,175,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $11.76, taking the stock ownership to the 870,950 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 14, when Company’s Director sold 7,048 for $17.81, making the entire transaction worth $125,548. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -497.96 while generating a return on equity of -56.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.40% during the next five years compared to -33.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Carnival Corporation & plc’s (CUK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.09 and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK)

The latest stats from [Carnival Corporation & plc, CUK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.26 million was inferior to 3.09 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Carnival Corporation & plc’s (CUK) raw stochastic average was set at 22.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.49. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.78. The third major resistance level sits at $11.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.16. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.84.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.48 billion has total of 185,888K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,908 M in contrast with the sum of -9,501 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,401 M and last quarter income was -1,834 M.