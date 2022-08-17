No matter how cynical the overall market is United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) performance over the last week is recorded 4.93%

On August 16, 2022, United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) opened at $204.26, higher 0.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $207.70 and dropped to $203.78 before settling in for the closing price of $205.88. Price fluctuations for UPS have ranged from $165.34 to $233.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 9.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 852.10% at the time writing. With a float of $730.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $874.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 534000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.93, operating margin of +13.48, and the pretax margin is +17.07.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of United Parcel Service Inc. is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 72.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 4,357,435. In this transaction Pres Intl, Healthcare and SCS of this company sold 21,307 shares at a rate of $204.51, taking the stock ownership to the 102,591 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 02, when Company’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 23,366 for $193.31, making the entire transaction worth $4,516,904. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.16) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +13.26 while generating a return on equity of 172.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 852.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.61% during the next five years compared to 30.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.46, a number that is poised to hit 2.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) saw its 5-day average volume 2.26 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.01.

During the past 100 days, United Parcel Service Inc.’s (UPS) raw stochastic average was set at 69.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $185.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $198.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $208.11 in the near term. At $209.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $212.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $204.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $202.02. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $200.27.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Key Stats

There are currently 868,668K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 178.85 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 97,287 M according to its annual income of 12,890 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 24,766 M and its income totaled 2,849 M.