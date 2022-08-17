Now that Eastman Kodak Company’s volume has hit 2.53 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) kicked off on August 16, 2022, at the price of $6.83, up 1.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.235 and dropped to $6.66 before settling in for the closing price of $6.86. Over the past 52 weeks, KODK has traded in a range of $3.45-$7.83.

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -6.90% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 102.80%. With a float of $55.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.90 million.

In an organization with 4200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.26, operating margin of -4.00, and the pretax margin is +2.43.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Business Services Industry. The insider ownership of Eastman Kodak Company is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 34.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 48,600. In this transaction Director of this company bought 7,500 shares at a rate of $6.48, taking the stock ownership to the 27,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $6.42, making the entire transaction worth $64,200. This insider now owns 20,000 shares in total.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +2.09 while generating a return on equity of 3.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -12.00% during the next five years compared to -3.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Eastman Kodak Company’s (KODK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.05

Technical Analysis of Eastman Kodak Company (KODK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.72 million. That was better than the volume of 1.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Eastman Kodak Company’s (KODK) raw stochastic average was set at 86.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.30. However, in the short run, Eastman Kodak Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.26. Second resistance stands at $7.53. The third major resistance level sits at $7.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.38. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.11.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 516.10 million has total of 79,038K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,150 M in contrast with the sum of 24,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 321,000 K and last quarter income was 20,000 K.